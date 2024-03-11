NEWS

All candidates get contact lists, no questions asked

All candidates get contact lists, no questions asked
[Intime News]

The storm raised by a conservative Eurodeputy’s emailing Greeks resident abroad, who will be able to vote by mail for the first time in June’s European Parliament elections, is a reminder that lists of names, with addresses, phone numbers and emails, are in the hands of every political candidate.

A lot of discussion was about whether obtaining the lists violates the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation.

One political consultant told Kathimerini that the first thing he asks his clients is whether they have contact lists. “We take them without asking too many questions about their provenance,” he says.

The many hundreds of thousands of citizens who have voted in party leadership elections have essentially conceded to the use of their personal data. Other names are obtained either by third persons, as a favor to the candidate, or on the black market.

Elections Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Personal data breaches come to the fore again
NEWS

Personal data breaches come to the fore again

SYRIZA shares second place with PASOK in public survey
NEWS

SYRIZA shares second place with PASOK in public survey

Opposition accuses government MEP of breaching data protection laws
NEWS

Opposition accuses government MEP of breaching data protection laws

SYRIZA decides against inner party elections
NEWS

SYRIZA decides against inner party elections

Metsola in Athens to meet Mitsotakis, boost participation in EU elections
NEWS

Metsola in Athens to meet Mitsotakis, boost participation in EU elections

TikTok prepares to combat misinfo, AI fakes and influence ops ahead of European Union election
NEWS

TikTok prepares to combat misinfo, AI fakes and influence ops ahead of European Union election