Prosecutor recommends acquittal on rape charges but pursues conviction for other offenses in Kolonos case

After a months-long procedure conducted behind closed doors, the prosecutor has requested that the judges of a mixed jury court acquit 55-year-old businessman Ilias Michos of charges alleging the rape of a 12-year-old girl in downtown Kolonos district, as well as charges of coercive pimping and collection of prostitution earnings, citing insufficient evidence.

In contrast, the prosecutor contends that Michos should be found guilty of aggravated abuse of a minor under the age of 14 years by a person entrusted with care, possession of pornographic material involving a minor under 12 years of age without coercion and profiteering, facilitating the minor’s involvement in prostitution, and possession of weapons.

Overall, the prosecutor recommends finding Michos guilty of four charges and acquitting him of three.

