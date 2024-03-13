NEWS

Former Attica regional governor spared trial over deadly 2017 Mandra floods

The former Attica regional governor, Rena Dourou, will not face trial before the five-member Court of Appeals for her alleged involvement in the deadly floods that struck Mandra, west Attica, in 2017. This decision came after the court ruled that the prosecution’s appeal against her acquittal by the trial court was time-barred.

“The prosecutor’s appeal was deemed time-barred without any force majeure justification. Consequently, the appeal is dismissed as inadmissible,” stated the court’s president.

Similarly, the court upheld the objections raised by the other five defendants, who had also been acquitted by the trial court.

As a result, eight defendants, including officials from local government and relevant authorities, will face trial for their alleged roles in the floods that claimed the lives of 25 individuals. Initially, they had been sentenced to prison terms of up to six years each.

