Foreign minister says Greece fully supports humanitarian corridor for Gaza

Greece will continue to fully support the maritime corridor offering aid to besieged Palestinians in Gaza, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Monday, in a doorstep statement as he arrived for the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting on Monday.

“We are going to provide full support to the maritime corridor [to Gaza]. Obviously this is a necessary step but we need to develop further all kind of corridors because the humanitarian situation is deteriorating immensely, so we have to make sure that all possible corridors are open to allow humanitarian aid to flow uninhibited. Greece will do everything in its power to allow these humanitarian corridors to be set in place,” he told reporters.

Gerapetritis said the situation in the world “is tending to get worse. In Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa, the world, there is a clear decline in the rule of law, democracy, humanitarian values. Humanity can no longer remain inert. All strong channels must exist in order to restore the global balance and global peace.”