FM Gerapetritis to meet with Palestinian counterpart in Athens

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is set to meet with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, in Athens on Friday.

It will be their third meeting, with the first one taking place in September in New York, in the context of the UN General Assembly meeting.

Their second meeting took place in Ramallah in November, when Gerapetritis paid a visit to the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, where he was received by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. [AMNA]