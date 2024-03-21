Motorcyclist deaths soaring

The percentage of motorcyclists that died in road accidents in Greece in 2023 was particularly high (38%) compared to the rest of Europe, where the average is 18%, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The percentage of dead motorcyclists in residential areas is even higher, at 45% (EU average 20%). Tellingly, the percentage of motorcyclists who wear a helmet is 80% in Greece (EU average 97%). However, there is a higher percentage of motorcycle use in Greece compared to the EU average.

Moreover, according to the Baseline project of the National Technical University of Athens, 69% of motorcyclists who lost their lives were not wearing a helmet.