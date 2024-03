The offices of Hellenic Train in Athens. [Alexandros Vlachos/AMNA]

Hellenic Train, the Italian state-owned operator of Greece’s railway, has denied reports that it is planning to divest from Greece.

“Following a rumor that circulated in recent days in a section of the press, Hellenic Train categorically denies any disinvestment from Greece,” the company said in a statement.

The statement said the company was committed to serving the public and “improving the Greek railway system.”