NEWS

Germany reportedly pushing for ‘positive’ EU signal to Turkey

Germany reportedly pushing for ‘positive’ EU signal to Turkey
European Council President Charles Michel, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 21, 2024. [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Berlin is seeking to send a “positive signal” to Turkey about its ties with the European Union, with the inclusion of a paragraph to this effect in the conclusions of the ongoing summit in Brussels, Euractiv reported on Thursday.

The news network cited two EU diplomats as confirming that Berlin has been “pushing” for the European Commission to monitor developments in EU-Turkey relations with a discussion between EU leaders.

The proposal is, reportedly, meeting with resistance from Cyprus, which is calling for a “proper” discussion on the matter before any steps are taken at the present summit, Euractiv said.

It added that  European Council President Charles Michel is “not eager to discuss the matter due to the full agenda” of the meeting.

Nicosia also wants the EU to appoint a special envoy for Cyprus.

Athens, meanwhile, is reportedly not opposed to a paragraph stating the EU’s intention to continue talks with Turkey but has requested, according to sources cited by Euractiv, that it should specifically note “the EU’s readiness to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in several areas of common interest,” while stressing that the EU Council should have “the last say” on any kind of Turkey-related policy decisions.

EU Turkey Cyprus

