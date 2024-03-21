Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation with Greek PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, as announced in a post on platform X.

According to Zelensky, the two leaders discussed the implementation of agreements between the two countries and defense cooperation. Additionally, Zelensky informed the Greek Prime Minister about Thursday’s Russian attack.

I spoke with Greek Prime Minister @KMitsotakis about the implementation of our agreements reached during his recent visit to Ukraine, as well as our ongoing defense cooperation, particularly in terms of strengthening our air defense. On March 6th in Odesa, Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/iWH5JHSmYM — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 21, 2024