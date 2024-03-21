NEWS

Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation with Greek PM

Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation with Greek PM
[platform X]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, as announced in a post on platform X. 

According to Zelensky, the two leaders discussed the implementation of agreements between the two countries and defense cooperation. Additionally, Zelensky informed the Greek Prime Minister about Thursday’s Russian attack.

Ukraine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece will keep supplying Ukraine
NEWS

Greece will keep supplying Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Putin must be ‘sick’ to attack Odesa during Mitsotakis visit
NEWS

Zelenskyy: Putin must be ‘sick’ to attack Odesa during Mitsotakis visit

Greece will not send troops to Ukraine, official confirms
NEWS

Greece will not send troops to Ukraine, official confirms

S-300 missiles could be sent to Ukraine
NEWS

S-300 missiles could be sent to Ukraine

Turkey to stress Ukraine support during Zelenskyy visit, Turkish source says
NEWS

Turkey to stress Ukraine support during Zelenskyy visit, Turkish source says

Russians likely knew of Greek presence
NEWS

Russians likely knew of Greek presence