Mitsotakis calls for end to ‘political speculation’ about Tempe railway disaster

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for an end to the “political speculation” about the Tempe railway disaster, saying that the “judiciary is doing its work with greater speed than in the past.”

“I wonder what those who are talking about a cover-up are talking about,” he said, speaking after the conclusion of the European Union council summit in Brussels.

Asked whether he made an agreement between Greece and Ukraine during his recent visit to Odesa, as claimed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, Mitsotakis said that “there is no agreement with Zelensky” and that he could not make secret agreements.

However, he added that Greece will continue to support Ukraine to the extent that it does not question the operational capacity of its own defense.

He said that Greece’s proposal to issue Eurobonds for European defense is on the table, and that many countries that one would easily categorize as negative on the issue are, in principle, positive towards it.

The prime minister also expressed his satisfaction that after five months “we managed to shape a common text” calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

Concerning a revision of the Common Agricultural Policy, Mitsotakis called for less European bureaucracy in relation to the energy transition and for the safeguarding of the incomes of Greek farmers.