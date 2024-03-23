Port officials seize 3.75 mln capsules of prescription drug pregabalin

The tender for the concession of Lavrio port is set to begin in the next few weeks. Sources tell Kathimerini there are at least two major cruise companies from the US that are interested, even though the utilization of the port proceeds with the sale of 67% of shares and not the concession of the cruise pier. Lavrio currently sports a modern passenger terminal with the capacity only for small and medium-sized cruise liners; such vessels are likely to increase in numbers as the Aegean will in future likely to be served to a lesser extent by huge 300 -meter cruise ships with 4,000-5,000 passengers that have drawn protest from the island destinations they call at.

Port officials in the eastern Attican port of Lavrio have seized 3.75 million capsules of prescription drugs that were detected on a UK-flagged vessel.

Five hundred cartons of the Nervigesic Pregabalin drug, weighing 3.14 tonne were found on the vessel.

A statement from the coast guard said the vessel was located late on Thursday night, following information from the National Intelligence Service (EYP) on the activity of Egyptian crime gangs active in Greece.

The drug, which is used to treat nerve pain, epilepsy and anxiety, can bring about an elevated mood in users but can also have serious side effects, particularly when used in combination with other drugs, according to the UK Home Office, which reclassified pregabalin as class C controlled substance in October 2018.

In some jurisdictions, pregabalin is banned because it can be used as a heroin substitute.

A prosecutor has ordered the sealing of the vessel while port officials continue their investigation.