Port officials seize 3.75 mln capsules of prescription drug pregabalin
Port officials in the eastern Attican port of Lavrio have seized 3.75 million capsules of prescription drugs that were detected on a UK-flagged vessel.
Five hundred cartons of the Nervigesic Pregabalin drug, weighing 3.14 tonne were found on the vessel.
A statement from the coast guard said the vessel was located late on Thursday night, following information from the National Intelligence Service (EYP) on the activity of Egyptian crime gangs active in Greece.
The drug, which is used to treat nerve pain, epilepsy and anxiety, can bring about an elevated mood in users but can also have serious side effects, particularly when used in combination with other drugs, according to the UK Home Office, which reclassified pregabalin as class C controlled substance in October 2018.
In some jurisdictions, pregabalin is banned because it can be used as a heroin substitute.
A prosecutor has ordered the sealing of the vessel while port officials continue their investigation.