SYRIZA chief calls for PM’s resignation

Accusing the government of a cover-up in the 2023 Tempe railway disaster, the leader of Greece’s main opposition party is calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign from his post and put an end to the “political impasse.”

Mitsotakis needs to give up his seat as elected prime minister “after the revelations of a massive scandal,” SYRIZA President Stefanos Kasselakis said in an article in the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper.

The article comes as a no-confidence motion is expected to be submitted to Parliament on Tuesday by PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis and backed by SYRIZA and New Left, Communist KKE and nationalist Greek Solution.

The motion has been prompted by an article in To Vima newspaper on Sunday claiming that evidence relating to the events which led to two trains crashing into each other on the Athens-Thessaloniki route on the night of February 28, 2023 – causing the death of 57 people – had been tampered with.

Indicating a lack of confidence in the electoral system, the SYRIZA leader went on to demand that international observers be assigned to oversee Greece’s polls for European Parliament in June.

“What other advanced democracy has a government that tampers with crime scenes, fabricates evidence, illegally surveils politicians, military personnel and businessmen, and unlawfully appropriates private election data for partisan reasons? My invitation to the prime minister is to facilitate developments by resigning,” he said, confirming that SYRIZA plans to back the no-confidence motion.