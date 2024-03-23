President, prime minister, parties condemn Moscow terror attack

A view shows emergency services vehicles in front of the Crocus City Hall concert venue following Friday’s deadly attack, outside Moscow, Russia, Saturday. [Sergei Vedyashkin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via Reuters]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has condemned the deadly terrorist attack that took place in the Russian capital on Friday that killed at least 143 people.

“I express my horror and unequivocal condemnation of the deadly terrorist attack on civilians in Moscow,” she said, in a statement.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” she continued.

In his reaction to the massacre, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the the government and all Greeks “condemn the brutal terrorist attack against innocent Russian civilians.”

“Just as we steadfastly resist aggression and authoritarianism of states and leaders, in the same way we also stand against brute force that is carried out under the pretext of religious or racial differences,” he said in a social media post.

“We stand for freedom, democracy, and civilization. And our thoughts [are] with the families of victims and the people of Russia mourning their children,” Mitsotakis added.

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias also expressed his condolences.

“The attack in a concert hall in Moscow and the hideous images from it deserve unreserved condemnation. Sincere condolences to the victims’ families,” Dendias said in a post on X.

Parties respond

Main opposition party SYRIZA said it unequivocally condemned “such barbaric actions, which further plunge the wider region into fear, despair and instability.”

It expressed its “undivided solidarity with the Russian people and the families of the victims and the injured.”

Socialist PASOK said the attacks caused revulsion around the world.

The Communist Party of Greece described the incident as a “heinous, criminal attack,” adding that it was necessary to ask the question about who “armed the murderers.”