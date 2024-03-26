Kasselakis ‘undermining the state,’ gov’t spokesman says

With his call for the next European and general elections to be overseen by international observers, the leader of the main opposition party is “consciously undermining the state, fifty years after the restoration of democracy,” the government spokesman has said.

Pavlos Marinakis was reacting to an article by SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis in the Efimerida ton Syntakton daily.

“I insist that elections – including the European elections – be conducted with with the presence of international observers and I look forward to the assistance of the European institutions,” Kasselakis said in the article, which was headlined “Who trusts that the Mitsotakis government will hold fair elections?”

“No one has ever come to question the inviolability of the elections,” Marinakis said, adding that “these voices are dangerous.”

“I do not believe that this expresses the officials of the official opposition party itself. Here we have a man who wants to rule the country but who presents it as part of the third world.”

Marinakis also said that PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, who is set to propose a motion of no confidence in the government over the alleged tampering of evidence from the Tempe railway disaster, is acting for “powerful interests who do not want a strong government.”