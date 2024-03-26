PASOK’s Androulakis tables motion of no confidence in gov’t

Socialist PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis has submitted a no-confidence vote in the government, following a newspaper report alleging that evidence from the Tempe railway disaster was tampered with.

In tabling the motion, Androulakis accused the government of “systematically undermining the rule of law.”

The motion was signed by 83 MPs from PASOK, left-wing SYRIZA and New Left parties as well as the communist KKE.

Parliamentary Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas said the three-day debate on the motion of no confidence will begin at 7 p.m.

The vote on the motion of no confidence is customarily held immediately after the debate ends, but it can be postponed for 48 hours at the government’s request.

Even if all the opposition parties join forces, the government, which holds a comfortable majority of 158 MPs in the 300-seat Parliament, is expected to survive the motion.