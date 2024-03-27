Criminal charges brought against teen over school attack

A prosecutor has brought multiple criminal charges against a young man who attacked and injured a student and the principal of a downtown Athens school on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old suspect is facing two counts of attempted manslaughter with malice, as well as charges for acting violently against arresting police officers dispatched to the scene, for disrupting the operation of a public service and for having and using illegal weapons.

The 19-year-old has reportedly denied going to his brother’s school with the intent of carrying out an attack, claiming that he was acting in selfdefense when he hit the 17-year-old boy with a hammer and stabbed the principal with a knife when he tried to intervene.

According to initial reports, the suspect’s brother had gotten into an altercation with the 17-year-old last week.