NEWS

LGBTQ youth group condemns Golden Dawn attack on offices

LGBTQ youth group condemns Golden Dawn attack on offices

An organisation representing young LGBTQ people in Athens has condemned an attack on its offices, blaming it on the youth wing of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group.

In a statement, Colour Youth said the attack took place on Sunday night.

Photos from the scene showed Golden Dawn symbols and slogans spray painted on the entrance to Colour Youth’s offices.

One slogan read “Zackie -1,” which Colour Youth said was a “direct threat and reference” to the murder of a reference to LGBTQ activist Zak Kostopoulos, who died after being beaten during an altercation in a jewelry shop in 2018.

The group said the far right was attempting to regroup around “anti-LGBTQI+ rhetoric” and accused ruling New Democracy of frequently engaging in “far-right rhetoric” and main opposition SYRIZA of “contradictory reactions … on issues of defending human rights and resisting nationalism, homotransphobia and xenophobic rhetoric.”

LGBTQ Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki court oversees investigation into assault against LGBT individuals
NEWS

Thessaloniki court oversees investigation into assault against LGBT individuals

9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Thessaloniki
NEWS

9 jailed pending trial over allegedly harassing, threatening 2 transgender persons in Thessaloniki

Police arrest 21 people in Thessaloniki after attack on trans youths
NEWS

Police arrest 21 people in Thessaloniki after attack on trans youths

British Museum obtains court order against ex-curator over alleged thefts
CULTURE

British Museum obtains court order against ex-curator over alleged thefts

Bus driver accused of attempted rape given conditional release
NEWS

Bus driver accused of attempted rape given conditional release

Cyprus to get US expertise in countering money laundering
NEWS

Cyprus to get US expertise in countering money laundering