LGBTQ youth group condemns Golden Dawn attack on offices

An organisation representing young LGBTQ people in Athens has condemned an attack on its offices, blaming it on the youth wing of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group.

In a statement, Colour Youth said the attack took place on Sunday night.

Photos from the scene showed Golden Dawn symbols and slogans spray painted on the entrance to Colour Youth’s offices.

One slogan read “Zackie -1,” which Colour Youth said was a “direct threat and reference” to the murder of a reference to LGBTQ activist Zak Kostopoulos, who died after being beaten during an altercation in a jewelry shop in 2018.

The group said the far right was attempting to regroup around “anti-LGBTQI+ rhetoric” and accused ruling New Democracy of frequently engaging in “far-right rhetoric” and main opposition SYRIZA of “contradictory reactions … on issues of defending human rights and resisting nationalism, homotransphobia and xenophobic rhetoric.”