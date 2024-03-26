Bus driver accused of attempted rape given conditional release

An Athens male bus driver accused of attempted rape by a female passenger has been released on the condition that he report to his local police station once a month after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested after the 51-year-old passenger alleged that he had physically and sexually assaulted her at noon on Saturday on a bus after it reached the final stop.

The woman said that the driver closed the doors of the bus, approached her, beat her and tried to remove her clothing.

The driver denies the allegations.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a 45-year-old man in her home in the Athens suburb of Holargos on Saturday.

The woman alleged that after she felt faint in a bar in Holargos, the man offered to accompany her home. Upon reaching her residence, the man entered it without her permission and raped her.

The following day, she reported the incident to local police, who mounted a search for the man.

In another incident, a 44-year-old woman claims two men attempted to rape her on Alibrandi Square in the Piraeus district of Kaminia in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman told police that at 3 a.m. two unknown assailants approached her on a motorcycle.

After threatening her and stabbing her in the stomach, the assailants tried to rape her.

She resisted and the two men fled.

Police are searching for the perpetrators.