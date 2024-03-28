Student electrocuted after handling school’s security lighting

The performance of private school students in the PISA exams outshined that of their public school counterparts.

A 17-year-old pupil was electrocuted on Wednesday after he came into contact with a light fixture located in the staircase of his school in Patras, western Greece.

After the incident, the student was examined at a local hospital and on Thursday he returned to school.

The Municipality of Patras said in a statement that the accident involved “a security light that was placed in the staircase […] and at a height that cannot be reached by someone without making an effort and using a ladder.” It also said it received information that the light fixture had been vandalized.

“The competent municipal services proceeded to inspect the installation of the building and found that the safety systems – anti-electric shock switch and short circuit protection – worked and are working normally,” it said.

The Deputy Mayor of Education, Katerina Simou, said the security light was destroyed during school hours, but it is not yet clear exactly how the student came into contact with it.