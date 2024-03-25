Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Thessaloniki

A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in the early hours of Monday after colliding with a car on the Thessaloniki-Edessa highway, some 40 kilometers southeast of the northern port city.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the collision occurred after the car veered out of control and slammed into the traffic island and traffic light post before hitting the oncoming motorcycle.

The man driving the motorcycle was killed by the impact.

The car’s driver, a man aged 41, survived the crash with minor injuries.

An investigation is reportedly under way.