PM says arms deal affirms ‘strategic depth’ of Greece-US ties

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday referred to the US State Department’s approval of the sale of up to 40 advanced F-35 fighter jets to Greece, as well as the accompanying letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying that these developments “confirm the strategic depth of relations between the US and Greece.”

He made these remarks during his monthly briefing to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion.

Mitsotakis emphasized that this development “is a tangible confirmation that a credible and dynamic foreign policy can have a very significant impact on the future fortification of the country, especially in enhancing its deterrent capability.”

After the US Congress gives its expected approval, the negotiation will begin for the acquisition of up to 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment, which is estimated to cost $8.6 billion.

In addition to the F-35s, as outlined in Blinken’s letter, Greece will also receive a support package, including two C-130 transport aircraft, ten EDA engines for P-3 aircraft, 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and patrol boats.

President Sakellaropoulou commented that this latest deal will “reinforce [Greece’s] role as a factor of stability in the region.”