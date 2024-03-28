NEWS

Second aid ship heading to Gaza from Cyprus

The second ship transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of the Amalthea project is likely to depart from Larnaca, Cyprus on Saturday, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The journey by the 80-meter-long Jennifer to Gaza will take about three days. Citing sources, the CNA said the Jennifer will also tow the barge that the first ship, Open Arms, had transported to Gaza. The Open Arms, which had transported 200 tons of food around two weeks ago, will accompany the Jennifer along with another support vessel to transport equipment. 

The missions are organized by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) NGO.

