Main defendant convicted in Kolonos minor’s rape case; mother acquitted of pimping

An Athens Mixed Jury Court on Friday rendered a guilty verdict against the defendant Ilias Michos, aged 55, for the rape of a 12-year-old girl, with a majority vote of five to two. The court disregarded the prosecutor’s recommendation for acquittal. Consequently, Michos now faces a life sentence.

Upon hearing the verdict, the mother of the young girl, residing in the Athens district of Kolonos, broke into tears. The court unanimously acquitted her of charges related to pornography. Moreover, she was absolved of a pimping charge by a majority of four votes to three, being found guilty only of misdemeanor-level blackmail.

Michos was further convicted of exploiting a minor under the age of 14 by a majority vote of five to two, unanimously found guilty of child pornography, and convicted of pimping by a majority of four votes to three. Additionally, he was found guilty of illegal possession of weapons but acquitted of trafficking a minor.

A third defendant identified as “Michalis” was found guilty of pimping and child pornography but acquitted of sexually molesting a minor.

Among the remaining defendants implicated in the case, the court found 16 clients guilty of the crime of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor for payment, punishable by 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine. One defendant was also found guilty of child pornography, while six were acquitted. [AMNA]