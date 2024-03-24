NEWS

War of words over Tempe tampering claim

War of words over Tempe tampering claim

The government has denied claims in a Sunday newspaper that the audio recordings allegedly between a stationmaster and a driver taken on the night of the Tempe railway disaster were tampered with before their publication in the media.

In a report headlined “The montage in Tempe casts new shadows on tragedy,” the Vima on Sunday newspaper claimed that different recordings between railway employees were stitched together so as to give the impression that the disaster, which claimed the lives of 57 people, was the result of human error on the part of the Larissa station master.

Government sources, however, said that the investigating authorities have complete sets of recordings from the night in question. They also argue that the paper’s revelation is not new, as a few days after the train crash, some media outlets – including state broadcaster ERT – already revealed that the transcripts involved conversations with another person and not just between the stationmaster and driver. 

The sources pointed out that the stationmaster has already admitted to human error on his part.

“It is now obvious that the attempt to instrumentalize human suffering, by creating impressions based on a de facto lie, seeks to destabilize and return the country to an era of toxicity and hatred,” the sources said.

The Citizen Protection Ministry, which has oversight over the police, said that its “service did not make a transcript for the case in question.”

New Democracy said that the “tactic of misleading headlines to create impressions is extremely dangerous.”

However, opposition parties point to the fact that the edited conversations were leaked to media on March 1, 2023, a day before they were handed over to the judicial authorities.

Main opposition SYRIZA said that “the new revelations about the attempt to cover up the crime of Tempe by the New Democracy government  … have caused revulsion,” adding that the government faces “relentless questions” over the affair.

Socialist PASOK described the report as “more confirmation of the government’s sick pattern of cover-ups, corruption and impunity.”

The Communist Party questioned on whose orders were the recordings tampered with.

Justice Crime Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prosecution for former regional governor over Tempe accident scene
NEWS

Prosecution for former regional governor over Tempe accident scene

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former railway chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

Former OSE deputy chief testifies in Tempe inquiry
NEWS

Former OSE deputy chief testifies in Tempe inquiry

OSE executive beaten after testifying on Tempe train crash
NEWS

OSE executive beaten after testifying on Tempe train crash

Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games
NEWS

Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense
NEWS

Disgraced jewelry company founder evades key issues on first day of defense