NEWS

Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games

Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games

A 24-year-old was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor and received a 13-year prison term from a court in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The court found him guilty of engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old boy and subsequent rape. He was granted release on bail pending appeal.

The incidents began in summer 2018 when the defendant, of Albanian descent, then under 18, invited his compatriot to his home in the northern Pella region to play video games.

The case surfaced after a report to the Diagnostic Evaluation and Support Committee of the minor’s high school, despite a prior complaint against the defendant.

Crime Child Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Twelve people charged in Crete for sexually abusing minor
NEWS

Twelve people charged in Crete for sexually abusing minor

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)
NEWS

Mother charged in relation to sexual abuse of daughter (6)

Two further arrests in new child pimping investigation
NEWS

Two further arrests in new child pimping investigation

Mother faces prosecution in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

Mother faces prosecution in Kolonos pimping case

Incest case in Rethymno leads to teenage pregnancy
NEWS

Incest case in Rethymno leads to teenage pregnancy

Man arrested for sexually abusing his 3-year-old daughter
NEWS

Man arrested for sexually abusing his 3-year-old daughter