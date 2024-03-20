Man convicted of assaulting minor he invited over for video games

A 24-year-old was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor and received a 13-year prison term from a court in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The court found him guilty of engaging in sexual acts with a 12-year-old boy and subsequent rape. He was granted release on bail pending appeal.

The incidents began in summer 2018 when the defendant, of Albanian descent, then under 18, invited his compatriot to his home in the northern Pella region to play video games.

The case surfaced after a report to the Diagnostic Evaluation and Support Committee of the minor’s high school, despite a prior complaint against the defendant.