Mother convicted of murdering daughter in Patra

The Mixed Jury Court reached a verdict on Friday, finding Roula Pispirigou guilty in the murder of her eldest daughter, Georgina.

Both the jury and judges found the 35-year-old woman from Patra guilty as charged in the indictment. She was found guilty of murdering the 9-year-old girl in January 2022 and of attempting to murder her when the child was hospitalized at Karamandaneio Hospital in Patra the previous year.

Her initial attempt failed, leaving the child paralyzed. Later, Pispirigou administered ketamine, resulting in the child’s death at the Children’s Hospital.

The court’s decision is anticipated later in the day, with a life sentence expected for the murder charge and several years for the attempted murder.

The court determined that Pispirigou committed both the offense of premeditated manslaughter and attempted premeditated manslaughter.