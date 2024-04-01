NEWS THESSALY FLOODS

Farmers in Athens for talks

Farmers in Athens for talks

A delegation of 15 farmers from the flood-hit region of Thessaly in Central Greece is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Monday. 

Delays in compensation payments, as well as measures to restore the damage wrought by Storm Daniel last September and to prevent destruction of that scale in the future are expected to top the agenda. The discussions are a follow-up from talks held last month. 

They are also expected to focus on a study by a team of Dutch experts commissioned by the government to draw up a blueprint for the area’s agricultural recovery. 

While it appears that Thessaly’s farmers and the government are in agreement on many points related to this recovery effort, there continues to be significant divergence on others, such as on recommendations for scrapping cotton-growing in favor of less water-reliant crops.

Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Public urged to be vigilant for fall armyworm
NEWS

Public urged to be vigilant for fall armyworm

Avgenakis: Decision on EU agriculture policy positive, but not enough
ECONOMY

Avgenakis: Decision on EU agriculture policy positive, but not enough

Spraying manure and throwing beets, farmers in tractors again block Brussels to protest EU policies
NEWS

Spraying manure and throwing beets, farmers in tractors again block Brussels to protest EU policies

Farmers again block Brussels to protest EU policies
NEWS

Farmers again block Brussels to protest EU policies

Hands off our cotton, Thessaly farmers tell PM
NEWS

Hands off our cotton, Thessaly farmers tell PM

Farmers generally satisfied after meeting with PM
NEWS

Farmers generally satisfied after meeting with PM