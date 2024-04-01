Farmers in Athens for talks

A delegation of 15 farmers from the flood-hit region of Thessaly in Central Greece is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Monday.

Delays in compensation payments, as well as measures to restore the damage wrought by Storm Daniel last September and to prevent destruction of that scale in the future are expected to top the agenda. The discussions are a follow-up from talks held last month.

They are also expected to focus on a study by a team of Dutch experts commissioned by the government to draw up a blueprint for the area’s agricultural recovery.

While it appears that Thessaly’s farmers and the government are in agreement on many points related to this recovery effort, there continues to be significant divergence on others, such as on recommendations for scrapping cotton-growing in favor of less water-reliant crops.