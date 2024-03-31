NEWS

Coast Guard intercepts speedboat carrying migrants near Chios

[InTime News]

A coast guard patrol intercepted a speedboat carrying 22 migrants heading towards Greek shores in the southeastern maritime area of Chios island late Saturday.

The speedboat, carrying a total of 24 individuals (11 men, 7 women, 6 minors), was immobilized. Among those aboard, two individuals suspected of trafficking were arrested.

The migrants were transported to the port of Chios and then to a closed, controlled facility for registration and identification. Meanwhile, the two alleged traffickers were taken into custody.

An investigation is underway by the Chios Port Authority, while the speedboat has been seized.
 
 
 
 
 
 

