Democrats Abroad Greece welcome Biden’s Greek Independence Day proclamation

Democrats Abroad Greece (DAGR) have welcomed President Joe Biden’s annual proclamation declaring March 25 as Greek Independence Day as “reaffirmation of the strong and growing ties between Greece and the United States.”

In a statement marking the anniversary of the 1821 Greek Revolution, DAGR said “as fellow democrats” that they were “proud to be living in the birthplace of democracy.”

“We congratulate our Greek friends and compatriots on the 203rd anniversary of Greece’s independence,” the group said.

“We honor the Greek revolutionaries who fought for the principles of liberty and self-determination of their people, and remember the American philhellenes who supported this sacred cause.”