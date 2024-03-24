NEWS

Democrats Abroad Greece welcome Biden’s Greek Independence Day proclamation

Democrats Abroad Greece welcome Biden’s Greek Independence Day proclamation
[Reuters]

Democrats Abroad Greece (DAGR) have welcomed President Joe Biden’s annual proclamation declaring March 25 as Greek Independence Day as “reaffirmation of the strong and growing ties between Greece and the United States.”

In a statement marking the anniversary of the 1821 Greek Revolution, DAGR said “as fellow democrats” that they were “proud to be living in the birthplace of democracy.”

“We congratulate our Greek friends and compatriots on the 203rd anniversary of Greece’s independence,” the group said.

“We honor the Greek revolutionaries who fought for the principles of liberty and self-determination of their people, and remember the American philhellenes who supported this sacred cause.”

Migration US 1821 Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
1821 remains ‘glorious milestone,’ Sakellaropoulou says
NEWS

1821 remains ‘glorious milestone,’ Sakellaropoulou says

Biden on Greek Independence Day: friendship ‘stronger than ever before’
NEWS

Biden on Greek Independence Day: friendship ‘stronger than ever before’

Syntagma metro station to close during Independence Day parades
NEWS

Syntagma metro station to close during Independence Day parades

Mitsotakis to meet with Biden in April
NEWS

Mitsotakis to meet with Biden in April

Targeting torpedo obstacles
NEWS

Targeting torpedo obstacles

Erdogan to Mitsotakis: ‘Our relationship will further develop’
NEWS

Erdogan to Mitsotakis: ‘Our relationship will further develop’