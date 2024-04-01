Cabinet adjustments announced following ministers’ resignations

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis announced adjustments to the Cabinet on Monday following the resignation of two ministers last week – Minister of State Stavros Papastavrou and Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Yiannis Bratakos.

State Minister Makis Voridis’s portfolio has been expanded to include regulating the organization and functioning of the government, overseeing government instruments, and participating in the planning of legislative work.

Additionally, Stelios Koutnatzis, until now the secretary general for legal and parliamentary affairs, has been appointed as the secretary general of the prime minister’s office.