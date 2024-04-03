FM heads to Brussels for NATO meeting

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis heads to Brussels on Wednesday to attend the two-day Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs to discuss the war in Ukraine and security in the wider region ahead of the Alliance summit in Washington on July 9-11.

The two-day meeting will also include the NATO-Ukraine Council, in the presence of the foreign minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

On Thursday, the Greek minister will attend an event organized by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of NATO.

Gerapetritis will also attend the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs with the Indo-Pacific partners, namely Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.