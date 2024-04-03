NEWS

Greek railway system still troubling, says New Left leader

New Left Party leader Alexis Haritsis visited the Hellenic Train engine room in the Attica suburb of Renti on Wednesday to discuss railway service conditions with employers amid the ongoing investigation into the Tempe rail crash. 

The collision in February 2023 resulted in the loss of 57 lives and left numerous others injured. 

Haritsis noted that prior to the incident, railway employees had voiced concerns about infrastructure conditions and outdated systems. 

“Up to this day, a year after the accident, the situation in the Greek railway system is severely worrying,” Haritsis stated in a video posted on his Facebook profile. “Nothing has changed,” he added. 

Haritsis specified that retired personnel are not being replaced, and security systems, digital execution systems, railway traffic lights and the European Train Control System (ETCS) are non-functional.

 

Transport

