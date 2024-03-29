NEWS

Train officials released on bail

Train officials released on bail

Two officials from state-owned Hellenic Railways have been released after testifying before an examining magistrate but had to pay large sums for bail.

The two are among those being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) over a contract for the upgrade of the railways’ signaling system and remote control.

Examining magistrate Christina Salapa, and prosecutor Popi Papandreou, who are working for the EPPO, let the two out on bail ranging from €800,000-900,000 for each, an unprecedented sum.

The implementation of Contract 717 was delayed by several years. If improved signaling had been in place, the deadly Tempe Feb. 28, 2023 crash in which 57 died would very likely not have happened, 

The EPPO’s remit concerns financial damage to the EU from the late implementation of the contract, which the EU co-funded. The office cannot investigate criminal and civil responsibility for the accident. The damage is estimated at €15 million.

Hellenic Railways (OSE) is responsible for the rail network and its maintenance. Trains are operated by TrainOSE, formerly a part of OSE, which has been privatized and owned by an Italian company.

Transport Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Androulakis to call on Supreme Court to investigate tampered Tempe recordings
NEWS

Androulakis to call on Supreme Court to investigate tampered Tempe recordings

Third ERGOSE official released on bail in Tempe crash probe
NEWS

Third ERGOSE official released on bail in Tempe crash probe

War of words over Tempe tampering claim
NEWS

War of words over Tempe tampering claim

ERGOSE executives released from jail on bail in European train crash probe 
NEWS

ERGOSE executives released from jail on bail in European train crash probe 

Former SYRIZA transport minister seeks lifting of his own immunity over rail crash
NEWS

Former SYRIZA transport minister seeks lifting of his own immunity over rail crash

Kasselakis: Regrettable that Tempe crash victims’ relatives have to seek justice in Europe
NEWS

Kasselakis: Regrettable that Tempe crash victims’ relatives have to seek justice in Europe