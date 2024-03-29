Train officials released on bail

Two officials from state-owned Hellenic Railways have been released after testifying before an examining magistrate but had to pay large sums for bail.

The two are among those being investigated by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) over a contract for the upgrade of the railways’ signaling system and remote control.

Examining magistrate Christina Salapa, and prosecutor Popi Papandreou, who are working for the EPPO, let the two out on bail ranging from €800,000-900,000 for each, an unprecedented sum.

The implementation of Contract 717 was delayed by several years. If improved signaling had been in place, the deadly Tempe Feb. 28, 2023 crash in which 57 died would very likely not have happened,

The EPPO’s remit concerns financial damage to the EU from the late implementation of the contract, which the EU co-funded. The office cannot investigate criminal and civil responsibility for the accident. The damage is estimated at €15 million.

Hellenic Railways (OSE) is responsible for the rail network and its maintenance. Trains are operated by TrainOSE, formerly a part of OSE, which has been privatized and owned by an Italian company.