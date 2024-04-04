NEWS

Far-right MP quits Spartiates party after electoral fraud charge

[Intime News]

Giorgos Manousos, a lawmaker with the far-right party Spartiates (Spartans) stepped down on Thursday, hours after the prosecutor of the Supreme Court brought charges of electoral fraud against eleven party lawmakers, including Manousos. 

The move was announced in a letter to the Speaker of the Parliament, Konstantinos Tassoulas.

The 11 lawmakers are accused of receiving support and direct guidance from Ilias Kasidiaris, the former deputy leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, who is currently incarcerated, which is illegal. Kasidiaris himself is accused of incitement to commit fraud, along with one of his lawyers, Sotirios Metaxas, who is accused of complicity in deceiving the electorate.

Politics Crime

