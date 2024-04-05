Cyprus problem: Turkey insists on two states

Defying relevant UN resolutions and the decades-old agreed premise for a solution to Cyprus’ division, the representative of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Zeki Ozturk, insisted on a two-state solution on Thursday.

“We call on the parties to move toward a reasonable solution that is in line with the historical and current reality, instead of outdated status quo and provocative statements,” he said.

Turkey invaded Cyprus in 1974 and has occupied its northern third ever since, setting up a separate entity which only Ankara recognizes.

“We support the legitimate interests of our [Turkish] Cypriot brothers… and emphasize once again the confirmation of their acquired rights, which is their sovereign equality and equal international status,” he added.