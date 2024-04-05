Injured hiker rescued near Delphi

A Dutch woman was rescued after sustaining a head injury while hiking near Delphi in central Greece.

The woman had embarked on a cross-country hike from the Delphi archaeological site towards the village of Kroki on Thursday when she slipped and injured her face. Nonetheless, she managed to call the emergency number 112 for assistance.

An EMAK emergency rescue team from Lamia was promptly dispatched for the operation. The woman was located in a steep area not far from the archaeological site.

She was transported by helicopter to Lamia, from where an EKAV ambulance took her to the hospital for treatment. The operation concluded in the early hours of Friday.