Coast guard rescues 74 migrants near Gavdos

Seventy-four undocumented migrants aboard a stranded vessel were rescued by a coast guard patrol vessel 10 nautical miles southeast of the island of Gavdos on Monday. No official information has been provided on their nationalities.

Gavdos, located approximately 27 nautical miles south of Crete, and Crete’s southern coastline have experienced a rise in migrant arrivals in recent months.

The migrants were transported to the port town of Palaiochora on Crete.