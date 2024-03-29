NEWS

Erdogan to visit US on May 9, security official says

File photo.
Ece Toksabay

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States on May 9, a Turkish security official said on Friday, setting the stage for his first White House meeting during the Biden Administration.

The Washington visit would be Erdogan’s first since 2019 when he met then-president Donald Trump, with whom he enjoyed good personal ties. Since President Joe Biden’s 2020 election, Ankara has sought another face-to-face meeting.

Ties between the NATO allies, long strained by differences on a range of issues, have thawed since Ankara ratified Sweden’s NATO membership bid in January, following a 20-month delay that had caused frustration in Washington.

Yet strains persist, including over northern Syria, where US forces are allied with Kurdish militants that Ankara deems terrorists. Washington has also pressed Ankara to do more to halt goods transiting to Russia that it says are used in Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine.

The official did not provide any further information on the visit, but said Turkey’s top intelligence official Ibrahim Kalin will meet with members of the US House of Representatives for talks on the planned visit and other bilateral issues.

On Thursday and Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defence Minister Yasar Guler also met the US delegation.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or the US Embassy in Ankara on the visit.

Analysts say that Biden and Erdogan will also likely discuss the Israel-Hamas war – amid strongly critical remarks by Erdogan of Israel’s actions – and also defence industry cooperation including Turkey’s recently-approved purchase of US F-16 fighter jets. [Reuters]

