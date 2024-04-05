NEWS

Communists says no to Delphi over ‘reactionary’ Zelenskyy

File photo.

The Communist Party of Greece has announced a boycott the Delphi Economic Forum over the presence of ‘reactionary’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“After the announcement that the leader of the reactionary regime of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is participating in the Delphi Economic Forum … it goes without saying that neither the KKE Central Committee General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoubas nor any other party member will take part in the forum,” the party said.

It alleged that there will be “a closed-door meeting with the participation of NATO in which Ukraine’s accession to the alliance will obviously be discussed.”

The Delphi Economic Forum will take place from April 10-13. According to organisers, Zelenskyy will particulate in the event online. 

