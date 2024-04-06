NEWS

Ship carrying sheep and goats to Saudi Arabia dislodged after running aground

[File photo]

A Tanzanian-flagged cargo ship transporting 6,800 sheep and goats from Georgia to Saudi Arabia that ran aground near a Dodecanese island has been dislodged and towed to Kalymnos for a safety inspection.

Also on board were 15 foreign crew members and one Syrian passenger.

There were no reports of water ingress or injuries on the vessel, which ran aground north of Pserimos.

The ship had departed from Batumi in Georgia and was bound for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Pulled by a tugboat, it was escorted by a coast guard vessel to Kalymnos and is temporarily prohibited from continuing on its journey until an inspection has been conducted.

