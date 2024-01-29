Supreme Court takes action against animal cruelty

The Supreme Court has intervened once again to combat the phenomenon of brutal abuse of companion and working animals that is prevalent throughout Greece, placing our country on blacklists among European nations.

Following a recent incident of brutal abuse and killing of a dog with a metal rod in Megara, west Attica, Anastasia Masoura, the Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, has ordered an investigation, directing it to Antonis Eleftherianos, the Head of the Athens Prosecutor’s Office.

The senior prosecuting authority is mobilized each time instances of severe animal abuse emerge, as was the case with Oliver the husky severely abused in Arachova, western Boeotia, in November. The particular incident with Oliver remains under investigation, as there are conflicting reports from veterinarians on whether the dog was abused by a human or by a pack of dogs. Masoura has issued a dual directive to the relevant authorities.

Furthermore, Masoura recently intervened by ordering an in-depth investigation into the shooting of four horses in the Grevena region, western Macedonia, which were subsequently dismembered, yielding about 750 kilograms of meat.

The prosecutorial interventions of the Supreme Court, besides holding criminals accountable for animal abuse under existing legislation, are further supported by scientific data indicating that individuals who abuse and torture animals exhibit dangerous traits in their personality and almost invariably turn violent towards other vulnerable groups, such as children, women and the elderly.