Multinational Iniochos air force drill starts Monday

This year’s edition of the multinational air force exercise Iniochos will kick off on Monday.

The drill, which will run until April 18, is organized every year at Andravida Air Base in Western Greece by the Hellenic Air Force, and will be conducted in the greater area of ​​the Athens Flight Information Region.

The Hellenic Air Force General Staff (HAFGS) said Greece will participate with all types of its fighter aircraft, including the newly acquired Rafales and F-16 Vipers as well as helicopters, transport and trainer aircraft.

Participant countries include Britain, France, the US, Spain, Qatar, Cyprus, Montenegro, Romania and Saudi Arabia.

 

