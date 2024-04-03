Army vehicle overturns, 4 slightly injured

An army vehicle overturned on the Athens-Lamia national highway on Wednesday, resulting in four military personnel sustaining minor injuries. The type of vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown.

The accident took place under circumstances that are currently unknown at 9 a.m., approximately 7 km after the Malakasa intersection on the southbound section of the highway. According to initial reports, no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The passengers have been taken to the capital’s 401 military hospital as a precautionary measure. The accident has led to significant traffic disruptions.

Further details are not yet available.