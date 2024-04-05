NEWS

Gov’t signs intention to purchase 35 Black Hawk helicopters

Gov’t signs intention to purchase 35 Black Hawk helicopters
[Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin]

The government has signed a letter of offer and acceptance formalizing its intention to procure 35 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, through an intergovernmental agreement with the US.

“The latest generation UH-60M Black Hawk will support the Hellenic Ministry of Defense’s ongoing modernization and will serve as a dependable helicopter for vital national and allied security missions,” said Sikorsky president Paul Lemmo.

“Trusted and operated by more than 35 nations, including a growing number of NATO allies, the multi-role Black Hawk helicopter provides unmatched global interoperability, significantly increasing Greece’s deterrent capability and that of all NATO member countries,” he said.

In addition to the aircraft, the procurement also includes personnel training and training equipment to ensure the helicopters’ smooth integration into the Hellenic Army.

“We are honored to expand our existing partnership with the Hellenic Armed Forces with the addition of the UH-60M Black Hawk to their growing fleet,” said Costas Papadopoulos, international business development director for Greece at Lockheed Martin.

“The Black Hawk is the best solution for Greece’s multi-mission requirements with capabilities enhancing the nation’s effectiveness in the 21st-century security battlespace,” he stressed.

With its existing S-70B fleet and newly acquired MH-60R maritime helicopters for the Grek Navy, Greece will operate several variants of the Hawk family and benefit from the operational and sustainment advantages of fleet commonality, Lockheed Martin said.

According to the company’s announcement, as the world’s premier multi-role utility helicopter with 5 million combat hours, the Black Hawk will offer Greece a range of operational capabilities and a global ecosystem of more than 5,000 Hawk aircraft.

The UH-60M/S-70M Black Hawk is the aircraft of choice for replacing legacy medium-lift utility helicopter fleets, with flexibility to conduct variety of missions at greater ranges and in the most challenging environments, and with increased survivability over other aircraft, according to Lockheed Martin.

Defense US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece approves purchase of 35 Blackhawk helicopters from US, say sources
NEWS

Greece approves purchase of 35 Blackhawk helicopters from US, say sources

Greece will not send troops to Ukraine, official confirms
NEWS

Greece will not send troops to Ukraine, official confirms

Deployment of Greek personnel to US Army referred to House
NEWS

Deployment of Greek personnel to US Army referred to House

How the US military is scrambling to build a floating dock for urgently needed aid to Gaza
NEWS

How the US military is scrambling to build a floating dock for urgently needed aid to Gaza

SYRIZA wants parliamentary briefing on F-16 sale to Turkey
NEWS

SYRIZA wants parliamentary briefing on F-16 sale to Turkey

Senators warily allow F-16 sale to Turkey as part of NATO expansion agreement
NEWS

Senators warily allow F-16 sale to Turkey as part of NATO expansion agreement