European Parliament scandals with a Greek twist

Since the last European elections in 2019, 163 complaints have been lodged against MEPs for workplace harassment, fraud, nepotism, financing and, even espionage for Russia, according to Belgian newspaper La Libre in February.

Of the 21 Greek MEPs, at least five have dealt with the justice system and were investigated for criminal and non-criminal offenses.

The most prominent was PASOK MEP Eva Kaili, implicated in 2022 in the Qatargate scandal. New Democracy MEP Maria Spyraki was investigated for possible fraud against the EU budget, with the case closed in February.

In 2023, former SYRIZA MEP Alexis Georgoulis was accused of rape, but the case has yet to go to trial. In 2021, the immunity was lifted of MEP Yiannis Lagos, convicted as a member of the Golden Dawn criminal organization. In February Renew Europe MEP Giorgos Kyrtsos was implicated in a criminal prosecution for money owed to the Greek state.