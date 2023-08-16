Schinas leaves flowers in memory of dead soccer fan

European Commission Vice President for promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas on Wednesday left flowers at the site where a man was killed in clashes before a match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in Greece on August 7.

“It is the duty of all of us for Michalis [Katsouris] to be the last victim of sports violence and hooliganism in Europe. The EU will support every effort at national and European level to prevent the evil from taking root,” Schinas said in a tweet.

More than 100 people, most of them Croatian citizens, have been charged with felony and detained pending trial over the clashes that led to 29-year-old AEK fan Michalis Katsouris being stabbed to death in Athens.

Λίγα κίτρινα λουλούδια στη μνήμη του Μιχάλη, πριν το ευρωπαϊκό Super Cup σήμερα στην Αθήνα. Χρέος όλων μας να είναι το τελευταίο θύμα αθλητικής βίας και χουλιγκανισμού στην Ευρώπη. Η ΕΕ θα συνδράμει κάθε προσπάθεια σε εθνικό και ευρωπαϊκό επίπεδο για να μην ριζώσει το κακό. pic.twitter.com/ewTwSMYyyU — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) August 16, 2023