PM Mitsotakis meets with his Montenegrin counterpart Spajic

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to supporting the European Union integration efforts of Western Balkan countries during his Wednesday meeting with Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajic.

Spajic described Greece as a strategic ally for Montenegro, emphasizing shared values and economic collaboration. He expressed his focus on fostering economic growth, stating, “I’m very focused on the economy and economic growth in Montenegro. This is one of the prime reasons we are here.”

Discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in the economic and investment sectors. Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s backing for the European aspirations of the Western Balkans and praised Montenegro’s progress in this regard.

Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to providing expertise and assistance to Montenegro to bolster its European integration, crucial for both Montenegro and the broader accession prospects of the Western Balkans.

