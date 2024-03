Former Prime Minister and former leftist SYRIZA head Alexis Tsipras was elected as president of the Council of Europe’s Sub-Committee on the Western Balkans with 80% of the vote.

Tsipras’ opponent was conservative Zsolt Nemeth, a member of the Hungarian National Assembly.

His candidacy was supported by the Council’s Socialists, the Left, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe and the European People’s Party.