Twenty Athens schoolkids involved in mass brawl

At least twenty teenagers engaged in a mass brawl on Wednesday outside a school in the capital’s Peristeri neighborhood, police have said.

The brawl was instigated as retribution for the beating of a 17-year-old student on Monday, for which an ambulance had to provide first aid.

Wednesday afternoon, shortly after the school let out around 14:30, saw the brawl take place and leave an additional two 17-year-old students wounded.

Police officers responding to the scene arrested a 16-year-old on charges of physical violence.

