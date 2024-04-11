Tsipras calls for the left to revisit its vision

Former SYRIZA prime minister and ex-leader of the opposition Alexis Tsipras voiced his concerns about the surge of far-right populism in Greek politics during an interview at the 9th Delphi Economic Forum Thursday.

Tsipras, in conversation with journalist Apostolos Mangiriadis, highlighted how successive crises affecting the Greek economy have influenced recent polls, leading to the rise of populist far-right parties.

“The Left must revisit its visions and political values, imparting meaning to politics beyond mere communication, and address the critical sense of insecurity and fear,” he stressed.

Tsipras expressed worry that “the positive rates of development are not fairly distributed within Greek society,” adding that “it would be surprising if the short-term economic perks do not have a positive effect.”

Reflecting on his tenure as prime minister from 2015 to 2019, Tsipras emphasized the need to clarify misconceptions about his handling of the Greek economic crisis, mentioning former German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble’s purported desire for Greece to exit the eurozone, stating: “Schäuble had an obsession with Greece leaving the eurozone.”

The discussion also delved into Greek foreign policy, with Tsipras expressing more concern about the potential election of French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen than the re-election of US Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Tsipras stressed the urgency of resolving bilateral issues promptly to avoid further complications, stating, “Procrastination in settling bilateral issues leads nowhere.”

As an active member of parliament for SYRIZA, Tsipras announced plans to “rebrand” his role in society by establishing an institution aimed at engaging in dialogue and inspiring young people with vision and values.